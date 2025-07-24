New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday participated in an orientation programme held for the parents and children of the new academic session at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chirag Delhi, where he them of the government's commitment to providing a safe, modern and inclusive learning environment in the capital's public schools.

Speaking at the event, Sood underlined that every child in Delhi deserves an equal and inspiring educational setting.

"The Delhi government is working with full commitment at both the policy and infrastructure levels to raise the standard of education," he said, adding that the all-round development and safety of students remain a top priority.

Addressing parents, teachers, and staff during the orientation programme, which included children from nursery, KG and Class I, Sood thanked the families for enrolling their children in government schools and said the presence of parents on campus is a vital part of building trust.

"You should know where your child comes every day, who teaches them, and what kind of environment they receive. These orientation sessions are meant to help you connect with the school and feel confident about the care your child receives here," he said.

He said that the government is planning smart classrooms equipped with artificial intelligence, upgraded computer labs and other technologies over the next five years. "Children will not only be exposed to new-age learning tools, but will also be equipped to face the future with confidence," he said.

