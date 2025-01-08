New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Income-Tax Department on Wednesday said it has set up a 24x7 control room to keep a vigil on movement of unaccounted cash, bullion and other valuables to ensure clean and fair Delhi assembly elections.

The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Delhi, has made several arrangements to keep a vigil on the movement of unaccounted cash, bullion and other valuables, likely/suspected to be used for electoral purposes, during the Model Code of Conduct within the NCT of Delhi, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The directorate has opened a 24x7 Control Room at Civic Centre, New Delhi, and has also issued a toll-free number 1800111309 where any person can communicate with and give any information to the Income Tax Department regarding suspicious movement/ distribution of cash, bullion, precious metals, etc, within the NCT of Delhi, in connection with the Delhi Assembly elections.

The voting for Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5 and counting will take place on February 8.

Residents can contact the toll-free number, and callers to the control room need not disclose any personal details, such as name or other details of identity, the statement said.

The identity of the informant shall be kept secret, the statement added.

The control room shall be functional during the entire period of Model Code of Conduct in Delhi, i.e., till the elections are over.

