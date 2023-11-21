New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that he expects an improvement in air quality in the upcoming days in the national capital and said that people need to be alert to curb air pollution.

"An improvement can be seen in the pollution level in Delhi, which was in the 'Severe' category before. Further improvement will be seen in it in the coming days. As per the predictions of the weather department, there is no possibility of going into the 'Severe' category. But people need to be alert to curb air pollution. The government is keeping watch over everything," Gopal Rai said.

"The Punjab government has controlled stubble burning by more than 50 per cent as compared to last year," the Minister added.

Earlier, Rai said that a 6-member special task force has been formed, under the leadership of the Environment Special Secretary for proper implementation and monitoring of GRAP rules.

"The task force includes the Special Commissioner of Transport, DCP (HQ) Traffic Police, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue (HQ), Chief Engineers of MCD and PWD. The main work of this task force will be to coordinate daily with the concerned departments, remove the problems faced by them and give the implementation report to the government," he said after a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with the concerned officers to ensure strict compliance with GRAP-IV rules in the city.

Meanwhile, the National Capital continued to experience 'very poor' air quality on Tuesday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 323, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).

AQI in IIT Delhi was recorded at 321, the Airport (Terminal 3) area at 336 and Pusa at 337, as per the SAFAR.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 7:41 am, AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315, and in New Moti Bagh at 370.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Notably, with an improvement in the air quality in Delhi, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) on Saturday revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities. (ANI)

