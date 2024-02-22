New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a detailed status report on further investigation in the Delhi Excise policy case on Thursday. The court had directed the CBI to file a detailed status report on the further investigation.

The court refused to share the report with the counsel for the accused persons. Special judge M K Nagpal took the report on record.

Meanwhile, the court listed the matter for hearing on March 12, 2024.

During the hearing, some of the counsel raised objections to the filing of a report in a sealed cover.

The court said that the report is not open for inspection. It can't share the details of further investigation. The counsel submitted that they have a right to know the status of the investigation and report. However, the court asked the counsel to file their applications within two working days.

Meanwhile, the court has granted the accused a week to seek the assistance of an investigation officer or cyber expert to access the emails shared by the CBI.

The counsel sought time to seek assistance of the IO or the cyber expert to access to the emails shared by the CBI.

They submitted that they could not visit the CBI office due to a shortage of time.

Two fresh applications raising objections on the commencement of arguments on charge till the completion of the investigation have been filed.

On February 5, 2024, the court directed the CBI to file a detailed status report on further investigation in the Delhi Excise policy case.

This direction was passed after the defence counsel objected to non-full disclosure about the status of the investigation.

They had filed a report stating that the investigation is ongoing and at a crucial stage.

The agency has also stated that the investigation regarding the 16 charge-sheeted accused persons has been completed.

Further investigation is ongoing against only other accused and suspects in the case, the agency had submitted.

The counsel for CBI had submitted that the matter may be fixed for arguments on charges.

Defence counsels had opposed and submitted that the status report was incomplete. It was also submitted that they received the translated copies of the documents supplied today. They need time for scrutiny.

It was also submitted that there is no point in arguing without the completion of the investigation.

The court had also directed the CBI to get the software installed in the laptops of defence counsels to access the files related to the case.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia was on Thursday brought to the Rouse Avenue Court for hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Earlier, on January 19, the Rouse Avenue court called for a fresh status report from the CBI on investigation.

A compliance report was also filed by the IO, stating a search list was supplied.

As per the compliance report a set of DVDs containing charge sheets and relied upon documents to counsel for accused, the court noted.

The Supreme Court of India had dismissed the bail partition of Sisodia. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High court as well the trial court.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. ED arrested him on March 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)