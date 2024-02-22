Mumbai, February 22: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, two workers were found dead inside a small commercial unit in the Andheri area. Police officials said that the two men were found dead inside a small commercial unit in a slum of Kajupada in Andheri's Sakinaka area on Wednesday morning, February 21. Police officials said that one of the workers killed the other before ending his life.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident came to light after the owner of the premises tried to enter in the morning. Cops said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The two deceased men have been identified as Saddam Alam (27) and Mohammed Ayaz Sheikh (22). An officer said that the two men were working as tailors. Mumbai Shocker: Stalker Assaults Married Woman, Stabs Her Multiple Times With Knife in Worli After She Refuses To Talk to Him; Arrested.

The duo were working as tailors at a garment manufacturing unit run by Navyuvak Housing Society in Kajupada in Kurla West. The officer said that prima facie, it looked like Alam first killed Sheikh and then died by suicide. The officer also said that the duo were living on the upper floor of the two-storied building. "We found that Sheikh’s body was rife with several stab wounds and had a deep gash on the throat," he added.

Officials also said that a bloodied scissor used by Alam to stab Sheikh was also recovered from the room. The incident came to light when Gulal Mohammed Hameed, the owner of the unit discovered their bodies. Hameed told cops that he opened the room with an extra key which he had after finding it to be locked. Soon cops were alerted who reached the spot and saw Alam hanging and Sheikh lying in a pool of blood. Mumbai Shocker: Ragpicker Kills 70-Year-Old Woman With Stone in Kandivali To Loot Rs 3,000 She Saved, Arrested.

During the investigation, the police also learned that two years ago, a case of attempted murder was filed against Alam. Back then he had stabbed a person in the neighbourhood over a petty fight. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and have begun investigating the matter.

