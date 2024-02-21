New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, asking her to appear for interrogation on February 26 in connection with a probe in the Delhi excise policy case.

The BRS leader Kavitha been asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters on Monday.

Earlier on February 5, the Supreme Court adjourned hearings on K Kavitha's plea against the ED summons.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is being quizzed by ED in connection with a money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.

The agency had earlier recorded her statement in December 2022 at her residence in Hyderabad. (ANI)

