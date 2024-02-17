New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday reserved its order on the point whether it can hear Manish Sisodia's regular bail given his curative petition pending before the Supreme Court.

Special judge M K Nagpal reserved the order for February 21.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Winning 370 Seats Will Be True Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued that Sisodia's application can not be heard as his curative petition is pending before the apex court.

The agency opposed the regular bail plea of Sisodia and submitted that as the curative petition is pending before the Supreme Court, the accused can't move this bail application.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Budget 2024-25: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Presents Budget of Rs 58,444 Crore; Hikes MSP for Milk.

"You can not avail same relief at two forums at the same time," Special Counsel for ED, Zoheb Hossain argued.

He added that for legal discipline, the trial court should wait till the disposal of the curative petition before the court.

This contention was opposed by the senior advocate Mohit Mathur, counsel for Manish Sisodia.

"What will happen if your curative petition is dismissed by the apex court," Hossain rebutted.

Senior advocate Mathur argued that the accused is being asked why he availed his legal remedy.

Mathur also referred to coal scam cases wherein a special leave petition was filed in the Supreme Court. No proceedings were stayed and the trial was completed but the SLP was not decided.

Sisodia's earlier bail applications were dismissed even by the Supreme Court.

Now he has again moved a bail plea at trial court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)