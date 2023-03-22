New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday after his remand period ended today.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Special Court listed AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail matter in the CBI case linked to the Delhi excise policy case for March 24 for the filing of written submissions by CBI and filing of relevant judgments.

This came in the backdrop of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposing the bail plea of Manish Sisodia, and saying that they have prescribed 60 days to file the chargesheet after the arrest.

"Sisodia was arrested on February 26, 2023, and if released on bail now he will jeopardize our investigation as the destruction of evidence was a constant practice," the agency claimed.

Sisodia was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering matter related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Rouse Avenue Court earlier while sending Sisodia to CBI remand directed that the interrogation of the accused during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Earlier, the trial court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far. (ANI)

