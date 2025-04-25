New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A man who appeared in a Delhi court for standing surety for his friend in an accident case was arrested hours later with the same friend for allegedly delivering a consignment of MDMA, an officer said on Friday.

Vikas alias Vikki, Gaurav Yadav, Ayush, and Chukwunwike alias Divine, a Nigerian national, were nabbed in a drug bust with 78 grams of MDMA in their possession, she said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM To Submit Common Memorandum With Proposals on Fitment Factor, Minimum Wage and Employee Benefits.

On April 4, Gaurav came to Dwarka Court to stand surety in an accident case for Vikas. Later, he and Vikas went to Sector-12 Dwarka to deliver MDMA to a customer.

A tip-off led police to raid the place the same day led to the arrest of Vikas, Gaurav and Ayush with 61 grams of MDMA. The fourth, a Nigerian, was nabbed two days later.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

"Based on their interrogation, the source of the contraband, a Nigerian national identified as Chukwunwike alias Divine, was arrested on April 6. Seventeen grams of MDMA was recovered from him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta said.

An FIR under sections 22(c), 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch Police Station.

During interrogation, Vikas told police he had dropped out of studies in 2015 and became addicted to MDMA while working at an airport. He began selling the drug after coming into contact with foreign suppliers, the officer said. Gaurav, a childhood friend of Vikas, later joined him, she added.

Ayush, a second-year BBA student, was drawn to the trade to support a high-end lifestyle.

Chukwunwike has been living in Delhi since 2021 and initially worked in finance services. At some point, he came into contact with a Ugandan named John and began distributing MDMA in the city, the DCP said.

Twenty-three grams of MDMA was recovered from Vikas, 21 grams from Gaurav, and 17 grams each from Ayush and Chukwunwike.

Police said Vikas has been behind bars in a 2022 case filed under the NDPS Act for possession of amphetamines. He was also named in other criminal cases registered in Gurugram and Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)