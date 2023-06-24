New Delhi, June 24: In anticipation of the increased influx of visitors during the G20 summit in the national capital, the Delhi government has permitted the registration of BS-VI buses.

Since 2015, the registration of diesel buses has been prohibited in Delhi due to a ruling by the National Green Tribunal, which cited heightened pollution levels in the city. G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Government To Plant 20 Lakh Flowering Saplings in National Capital as Part of Preparations for Event.

However, a recent Supreme Court order has allowed for the registration of light and heavy diesel BS-VI vehicles used for public utility and essential services.

"The Registering Authorities are directed to verify the authenticity of requisitions regarding engagement of such vehicle(s) for the purpose of G-20 Summit submitted by the registered owner, before registering the vehicle," the order stated further. G20 Summit 2023: India’s G20 Presidency Reaches Milestone, 50 Meetings Held So Far.

The order for the same clearly stated that registration is allowed for the vehicles, subject to submission of a proof of requisition by appropriate authorities such as the Ministry of External Affairs or Embassies or Ministries or any other authority regarding the engagement of such vehicles for the purposes related to G-20 Summit.

