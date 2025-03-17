New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday reviewed the functioning of the Food and Supplies Department and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that no eligible ration card holder is deprived of their entitlements.

"The Delhi government remains dedicated to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary in the capital receives their rightful benefits. We continue to work diligently to enhance the system and make it more accessible for all," Sirsa said.

The review meeting focused on improving the efficiency and transparency of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the city, an official statement said.

Officials presented an update on the department's performance and initiatives, including the branding of Fair Price Shops (FPS) with standardised signage, banners, and display boards to improve public outreach, it said.

The Minister was also informed about the successful rollout of the 'Mera-e-KYC' mobile app, which allows ration cardholders to complete their e-KYC verification remotely. So far, around 1.9 lakh e-KYC verifications have been completed, the statement added.

Additionally, Sirsa was briefed on the ongoing modernisation of the PDS under the SMART-PDS scheme, aimed at integrating technology, connecting government bodies, and leveraging data analytics to improve decision-making.

The modernisation initiative is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and transparency of the PDS, it said.

