New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Delhi government has constructed three lakes in Nilothi, with the aim of maintaining the maintain the ecological system and recharging the underground water, informed a government press release.

"Nilothi Lake is one of the most important projects of the Delhi Government in the process of making Delhi a City of Lakes. In order to maintain the ecological system and to recharge maximum underground water with cost-effective methods, three lakes have been constructed here by the Delhi Jal Board on previously barren land," the release stated.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected the three artificial lakes in Nilothi and the Nilothi STP on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Deputy CM also released treated water from the existing 20 MGD STP into these lakes. Along with this, he directed the concerned officials to study the benefits of the project through scientific methods and technologies.

During the inspection, Sisodia said, "the Delhi Government aims to prevent urban flooding and build various reservoirs to avoid issues of blocked drains. To do the same the government is rejuvenating the lakes using the 'Sustainable Model'. Indigenous plants are being planted around the lakes to revive the ecosystem and beautify the surroundings of the water bodies. The Delhi government envisions making Delhi a "City of Lakes".

He said that Piezometers would also be installed in the lake to keep a check on the groundwater level and ensure clean water in the lake.

"Today, we have started filling these Nilothi lakes with water, and they are expected to be completely full by December, post which, the Chief Minister shall inaugurate them. The lake is being filled with treated water from the sewage treatment plant here. Piezometers will also be installed in the lake to keep a check on the groundwater level. It will also ensure that these lakes of Nilothi are filled with clean water throughout the year. The remaining landscaping around these lakes will be completed in the next few months, after which they will be opened to the public," he said.

The AAP leader further stated that the three lakes will be recharging around 2 million litres of water daily.

"These three mega lakes spread in Nilothi across 10.5 acres have been constructed on previously barren land within the complex of Nilothi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Lakes have a cumulative water holding capacity of 255 million litres. It is expected that approximately 25 million litres of water will be recharged on a daily basis from the 3 lakes," he added.

He also informed that native trees and shrubs will be planted around the water bodies.

"This is equivalent to groundwater recharge achieved from 4600 acres of a large parcel of land per year through natural rainfall. The project aims to increase the groundwater levels in the area along with the restoration of the ecosystem in the local area. Native trees and shrubs will also be planted around water bodies. Eco-Friendly public infrastructure will also be created to provide a pleasant experience to the public on the spot," he added.

The Delhi Deputy CM said that the step will help in reducing the demand-supply gap of water.

"It will also become home to many species of plants, birds and animals. Along with this, tourists will be able to find moments of relaxation and relief from the heat at these sites. The surrounding climate will also be cleaned by the lakes. This will help reduce the demand-supply gap of water for the growing population of the metropolis, besides reducing the temperature during peak summer" Sisodia concluded. (ANI)

