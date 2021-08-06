New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The process for admission in class 11 in Delhi government schools has started, officials said on Friday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued detailed guidelines for parents of children seeking admissions in government schools through online mode.

"All the applicants residing in Delhi and seeking admission to class 11 in government schools under DoE are informed that for the academic session 2021-22 process of online registration has been adopted by the department in view of the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," a senior DoE official said.

"Students who have passed class 10 during the academic session 2020-21 from government and government-aided schools under DoE are not eligible to apply for registration," the official said.

They shall approach their last attended school for further assistance if transfer is required to another government school,the official said.

According to norms, those students who have completed the age of 15 years, but are less than 17 years, are eligible for admission in class 11.

"However, for the current session, the competent authority has allowed additional age relaxation up to one year at the level of heads of the schools to students who have passed class 10 from any recognised school and board and having gap year," the official said.

Further, regular students who have passed previous class during 2020-21 from any recognised unaided schools of DoE or local bodies of Delhi and have a valid mark sheet, "will be exempted from applicability of age appropriate criteria like admission of students of feeder schools under plan admissions", the official added.

For divyang applicants, age relaxation of six months in the lower age and four years in the upper age is also granted at the level of heads of schools.

