Bhopal, August 6: A man from Habibganj in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly raping her 24-year-old female colleague at multiple occasions by promising to marry her. The accused, Anuj Parashar, allegedly hurled cast-based slurs at the woman when she asked him to keep his promise of marriage. Parashar was booked on Wednesday after she lodged a complaint with AJK police station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Sexually Harasses His Daughter in Bhopal; Arrested.

The survivor works at a private firm in MP Nagar area. She met Parashar at the same office. Soon, they became friends. According to her complaint, Parashar allegedly outraged her modesty for the first time in June last year on the pretext of marriage, TOI reported. Since then, he repeatedly raped her, she alleged in her complaint. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Axe After Dispute Over Liquor Bill.

Around a month ago, when the woman pressurised Parashar to keep his promise of marriage, he allegedly hurled abuses and humiliated her. He also made caste-based remarks against her, the complainant said. Tired of sexual exploitation, the woman approached the police and submitted a written complaint against Parashar.

Acting on the complaint, cops launched an investigation and found the allegations to be true. Subsequently, a case of rape was registered against Parashar at AJK police station. He has not been arrested though. The complainant, who hails from Mandsaur, resides at a rented flat in Bairagarh. Cops were conducting further investigation.

