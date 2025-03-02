New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government will table a crucial report on the city's health infrastructure and management in the state assembly tomorrow, March 3, 2025.

According to the list of business released by the treasury bench, the report 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services Relating to Government of NCT of Delhi, ' prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), will be discussed by the MLAs, who can also raise matters under Rule-280 with the Chair's permission.

The House is also set to have a short discussion on the water shortage, problems of water logging, sewage logging, and drain desilting.

According to the list of business, MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, Mohan Singh Bisht, and Raj Kumar Bhatia will initiate a discussion regarding 'water shortage, water logging, sewerage blockage and desilting of drains in Delhi.'

The series of CAG reports which are being tabled in the Delhi Assembly has created a political furore between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with almost all AAP MLAs except one being suspended for three days for protesting against the ruling party.

On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly when Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended AAP MLAs, including Atishi and Gopal Rai, amid an uproar before the tabling of the CAG report.

Delhi Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi called the suspension an injustice to the opposition in a letter addressed to Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta and urged him to "protect democratic values".

"I am writing this letter with great pain and sorrow. The biggest strength of democracy is its fairness and equality. But whatever happened in the Delhi Assembly in the past few days is not only an injustice to the opposition MLAs but also a severe blow to democratic values," Atishi stated in her letter to the Speaker.

In his reply, the Speaker said that the suspension of MLAs was not arbitrary but based on rules and precedent.

The Speaker said, "Rule 277, point 3(d) clearly states. 'A member who is suspended from the service of the House shall be barred from entering the House's premises and taking part in the proceedings of the House and Committees.' So, it is clear that when a member is suspended, he is denied entry into these restricted areas, which is an established parliamentary convention."

The MLAs were suspended for three days on February 25, marking March 3 as the first time the MLAs would come to the assembly after the suspension.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also called the Opposition's protests as "drama" and an "excuse."

The Delhi CM said, "All this drama is just an excuse because they could not listen to the facts written in the CAG reports... I will not let even a single penny of the state treasury go to waste." (ANI)

