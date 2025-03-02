Mumbai, March 2: Students selected to present news headlines in their school assembly no longer need to search extensively. LatestLY provides a curated list of key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news headlines for Sunday, March 2. These headlines can be used for the school assembly the next morning. Find the latest updates below.

National News Headlines

CM M. K Stalin Supports Tamil Diaspora Protest in US on 3-Language Policy

3.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Mizoram, No Casualties Reported

Man Killed in Wild Boar Attack in Kerala’s Kannur

PM Modi To Visit Gir Somnath on World Wildlife Day Today

International News Headlines

Pakistan Reports Sixth Polio Case of 2025

Israel Accepts US Proposal for Temporary Ceasefire in Gaza During Ramadan, Passover Holidays

Bangladesh Election Commission Rules Out Local Elections Before National Polls

Hundreds of Afghan Refugees Deported From Pakistan and Iran

Business News Headlines

India’s Growth Becoming More Balanced As Private Consumption’s Share in GDP Rises

Researchers Make Crucial Advances in Search for Dark Matter

Lowest Income Class’ Food Expenses Rise 40 Up in South Korea Amid Inflation

Sports News Headlines

Palace Forward Mateta Released From Hospital With 25 Stitches for Severe Laceration to His Ear

Matt Henry Becomes First Cricketer to Take A Five-Wicket Haul Against India in ICC Champions Trophy, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ CT 2025 Match

Olympic Gold Medallist Brianna Throssell Retires: Record Holder Australian Swimmer Announces Retirement At Age of 29

