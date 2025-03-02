Mumbai, March 2: Students selected to present news headlines in their school assembly no longer need to search extensively. LatestLY provides a curated list of key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news headlines for Sunday, March 2. These headlines can be used for the school assembly the next morning. Find the latest updates below.
National News Headlines
- CM M. K Stalin Supports Tamil Diaspora Protest in US on 3-Language Policy
- 3.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Mizoram, No Casualties Reported
- Man Killed in Wild Boar Attack in Kerala’s Kannur
- PM Modi To Visit Gir Somnath on World Wildlife Day Today
International News Headlines
- Pakistan Reports Sixth Polio Case of 2025
- Israel Accepts US Proposal for Temporary Ceasefire in Gaza During Ramadan, Passover Holidays
- Bangladesh Election Commission Rules Out Local Elections Before National Polls
- Hundreds of Afghan Refugees Deported From Pakistan and Iran
Business News Headlines
- India’s Growth Becoming More Balanced As Private Consumption’s Share in GDP Rises
- Researchers Make Crucial Advances in Search for Dark Matter
- Lowest Income Class’ Food Expenses Rise 40 Up in South Korea Amid Inflation
Sports News Headlines
- Palace Forward Mateta Released From Hospital With 25 Stitches for Severe Laceration to His Ear
- Matt Henry Becomes First Cricketer to Take A Five-Wicket Haul Against India in ICC Champions Trophy, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ CT 2025 Match
- Olympic Gold Medallist Brianna Throssell Retires: Record Holder Australian Swimmer Announces Retirement At Age of 29
Entertainment News Headlines
- Manish Malhotra Praises Rekha for Her Sustainable Fashion Sense
- Karan Johar Welcomes Former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis to India
- Hina Khan on Sticking to Her Routine During Ramadan
