New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi government is working on developing a data hub to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries receive benefits of the various welfare schemes run by it, officials said on Thursday.

The Information Technology (IT) Department of the Delhi government is preparing a 'Unified Data Hub' of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, based on consolidated data from different departments running various welfare schemes, they said.

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

This data hub will not only weed out ineligible people availing of benefits of welfare schemes but also prevent duplication with the same beneficiaries receiving subsidised or free services and facilities provided by the government, said a senior officer.

The data hub will collate personal details of the beneficiaries, including their names, number of family members, profession, annual income, address, caste, age, educational qualification and gender, among others, he said.

Also Read | Adani Airport Holdings Terminates Deal With China’s Lounge Membership Programme DragonPass.

It will help process the eligibility of applicants for various welfare schemes run by the Delhi government departments, he added.

"Personal and household data of citizens will be collected from all departments like food and civil supplies, revenue, Delhi Jal Board, power, trade and taxes, and MCD," he said.

Such exhaustive data integrated on a unified hub will create a single platform for cross-referencing and verification of the applicants under various schemes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)