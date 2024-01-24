New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Delhi government Wednesday invited applications to recruit more than 10,000 homeguards, announcing relaxation for civil defence volunteers in the hiring process.

The services of civil defence volunteers including those deployed as marshals in public transport buses were discontinued last year by the government.

The Delhi government's directorate general of homeguards invited online applications from candidates to recruit 10,285 homeguards, officials said.

The applicants require to be between around 20 and 45 years. Age limit has been relaxed for ex-servicemen and paramilitary personnel.

Civil defence volunteers with two-year experience will be given "bonus points" in the recruitment process, said a government officer.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in November cleared the recruitment of 10,285 new homeguard personnel, with 10 bonus points for ex-civil defence volunteers of the national capital.

The LG also directed the officials to complete the recruitment process by March 2024, instead of June 2024, putting into place more teams and locations to complete the physical test process.

All candidates will appear for a physical measurement and physical test (1,600 metres race) and a written test. The final selection will be made as per merit adding the bonus points.

