New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that the Delhi government will soon launch an application linked to a blood donor directory, allowing any person in need to access the names and phone numbers of blood donors at the time of need.

She was accompanied by the BJP Delhi unit President, Virender Sachdeva.

After inspecting a blood donation camp in Anand Vihar, CM Rekha Gupta stressed the importance of blood donation and told reporters, "Many times, it becomes difficult to save lives due to the unavailability of blood during treatment. Let us all come together and join this blood donation campaign. Each unit of blood can be lifesaving"

"The Delhi government will soon launch an application linked to a blood donors' directory, which will contain data on people willing to donate blood in Delhi so that any person in need can access the names and phone numbers of blood donors at the time of need and get help in reaching the nearest blood donor."

Virender Sachdeva called on everyone to donate blood according to their wealth.

"In our society, it is said that 'blood donation is the greatest donation.' There is no greater act of giving... I congratulate the organisation and trust that have organised this event today. Today, these camps are being held at 500 locations nationwide. Every person should adopt blood donation as a regular practice and must donate blood once or twice a year, depending on their health."

Earlier on Sunday, CM Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birthday and said he instilled the spirit of "nation first" and "fought" for India's unity.

CM Rekha Gupta remembered Syama Prasad Mookerjee by highlighting his contributions to nation-building and told reporters, "If anyone sowed the first seed of nationalism in the soil of this country, it was Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He instilled the spirit of 'nation first' in the country. When the governments of that time were making decisions against the nation, he resigned from his ministerial position and fought for India's unity. 'One nation cannot have two constitutions, two heads, and two flags'--he had the courage to say this," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

