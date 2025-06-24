New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has denied fire safety certificates (FSCs) to the Lal Bahdur Shastri Hospital, Haryana Bhawan and Indraprastha International School after these places were allegedly found to be non-compliant with key fire safety norms, an official said on Tuesday.

According to an official communication by the DFS, the inspection of these facilities allegedly revealed multiple deficiencies that compromise fire safety, prompting the fire department to withhold certificate until the issues are resolved.

In a letter, the DFS said the hospital premises were inspected on June 19 and it was observed that the shortcomings intimated in a letter in 2024, has not been complied yet.

"In view of shortcomings, the application for issuance (of) Fire Safety Certificate is rejected," read the letter.

The letter further read about the shortcomings like first-aid-hose reel provided but not functional, automatic fire detection and alarming system not functional, MOEFA provided but not functional, internal hydrants provided but not functional etc.

Separately, the DFS in a letter dated June 23 also denied FSC renewal to Haryana Bhawan located on Coppernicus Marg after a site inspection conducted on June 16. The DFS letter alleged several major shortcomings at the Haryana Bhawan.

According to another letter to Indraprastha International School located in Sector 10 in Delhi's Dwarka, the DFS re-visited the school on June 14 to verify the compliance of shortcomings already issued by the office in a letter last year.

"During the course of inspection, the status of shortcomings observed as six-meter-wide internal road around the building found encroached/blocked, school activities noticed in basement. The basement must be used as per BBL, smoke exhaust system found nonfunctional is basement, hose reel hose and hydrants found non-functional, automatic sprinkler system found nonfunctional in basement, the seating arrangement in auditorium must be as per cinematography act," read the communication.

Meanwhile, no immediate reaction was available from the school.

DFS chief Atul Garg was also not available for comment.

