New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take strict action against passengers violating mask norms in the airports.

The court opined the pandemic has not abated and keeps springing its ugly head.

The court also said that all such persons found violating norms should be booked, penalised and placed on the no-fly list.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta directed DGCA to ensure norms are followed and DGCA should take strict action against passengers and others who violate masking and hygiene norms.

The court also noted the submission of counsel for DGCA that it has seriously implemented norms regarding the wearing of masks at airports and in aircraft.

The court asked DGCA to file a report in this regard and listed that matter and listed the matter for July 18, 2022.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation initiated by the Delhi High Court on its own motion on not following COVID-19 in the airport by a Single-Judge Bench of Justice C. Hari Shankar last year. The Delhi High Court last had taken suo motu cognisance after noting an alarming situation on March 5th 2021, where people travelling from Kolkata to Delhi on an Air India flight did not wear masks. (ANI)

