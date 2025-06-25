New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court issued notice on the bail plea of former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan. He is in judicial custody in the MCOCA case linked with Gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Balyan has been in custody since December 4, 2024.

Justice Manoj Jain issued a notice to the Delhi Police and has sought a status report. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 3.

Balyan has sought regular bail. He has also sought interim bail on medical grounds.

The High Court has also sought Balyan's medical report from the concerned jail authorities.

Senior advocate Sunila Dalal alongwith advocates Vivek Jain and Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for Naresh Balyan.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad appeared for the Delhi police.

It was submitted by the counsel appeared for Balyan that he is in custody since December 4, 2024 after his arrest in MCOCA case. A charge sheet has already been filed after completion of investigation.

It was further submitted that he was granted bail by the court in the extortion case.

The Rouse Avenue court has rejected his two bail applications. His last bail application was rejected on May 27.

He has been in custody after his arrest in Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act lodged against organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan, who is stated to be in the United Kingdom. (ANI)

