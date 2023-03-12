New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has condemned the 'inappropriate' dance performances held during the 'Holi Milan' function organized by the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) on March 6, on the premises of Patiala House Court (PHC) Complex, New Delhi.Taking note of the two video clips in circulation in media/social media of the 'Holi Milan' function organized by the New Delhi Bar Association on March 6, 2023, in the premises of Patiala House Court Complex, New Delhi, showing professional dancers dancing to Bollywood songs, the Delhi High Court in its full court decision dated March 10, 2023, has objected and condemned the same in strongest words stating "it not to be in line with the high moral and ethical standards of the legal profession and having the effect of tarnishing the image of the judicial institution."

Further, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, New Delhi District, Patiala House Courts would issue a show cause notice to the New Delhi Bar Association within three days and after the response from the New Delhi Bar Association, is received he would take appropriate action and send a report to the Delhi High Court and till the issue is finally decided, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, New Delhi District, Patiala House Courts has been directed not to allow the Court Premises to be used by the present Executive of the New Delhi Bar Association for any event, till further orders.

Further, it has been directed that whenever any District Court Bar Association makes a request seeking permission to use the Court premises for any event, the concerned Principal District and Sessions Judge shall take such steps so as to reasonably ensure that the event is conducted in accordance with the high moral and ethical standards of the legal profession and all laws, rules and regulations are scrupulously followed and that nothing is done which lowers the dignity or tarnishes the image of the judicial institution and/ or the legal profession. (ANI)

