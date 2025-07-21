New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has denied bail to man accused of "brazenly firing" at police personnel at Mayur Vihar in 2023, calling the offence "grave".

Justice Girish Kathpalia dismissed the bail plea of alleged sharpshooter, Virendra Singh, on July 21 while dismissing his request of parity with other accused persons in the case.

According to the prosecution, the accused and his associate were on a motorbike and had reached Noida Link Road, Mayur Vihar Flyover, for delivery of weapons and money.

When signalled to stop, they sped in a zigzag manner due to which the motorbike slipped and the accuse fell.

They tried to flee again and fired indiscriminately at the police when tried to be stopped.

The police engaged in retaliatory firing, the prosecution added.

Both accused persons were subsequently overpowered and arrested.

"Apprehension of the prosecution that if released on bail, the accused would hamper the trial, cannot be considered to be without basis. The accused is not entitled to claim parity since those granted bail are not alleged to have so brazenly fired at police party," the order said.

