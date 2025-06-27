New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted 15 days interim bail to Prince alias Sandeep, who is a co-accused with Jitender Gogi and others in a murder case of Kunal Mann of rival Tillu Tajpuria's gang.

Kunal Mann was shot dead on February 10, 2021, allegedly by Deepak alias Boxer, Mohit and Chhota Boxer, for the revenge of the murder of Kulbeer alias Mathur. An FIR was registered at Police Station Ali Pur. Prince was arrested on February 12, 2021. He was charged with Jitender alias Gogi, who was lodged in jail at the time.

Gogi was shot dead by the Tillu gang in Rohini court in September 2021. Subsequently, Tillu Tajpuria was murdered in Tihar Jail in May 2023 by the Gogi gang.

Justice Manoj Jain granted 15 days' interim bail to Prince alias Sandeep alias Mota on the grounds of the surgery of his wife.

"The application is allowed and interim bail is granted to the petitioner/applicant for 15 days to be reckoned from the date of his release on his furnishing personal bond and surety bond for Rs 50,000 each to the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court/ learned Duty MM," Justice Manoj Jain ordered on June 25.

The accused had moved an application seeking an interim bail of 45 days.

Advocate CM Sangwan appeared for the accused and submitted that his wife has to undergo spinal surgery and there is no one else in the family to take care of her.

On the other hand, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) opposed the bail plea by submitting that the petitioner is a co-accused of Deepak alias Boxer in a murder case.

While granting interim bail, the High Court observed, "As per status report, there is no other male member in the family and besides the petitioner and his wife, he has two minor children and one aged grandmother."

"Undoubtedly, the allegations against the accused are serious in nature, but keeping in mind the fact that there is no other male member in the family and the wife of the petitioner has to undergo spinal surgery, the case for interim bail is made out," the bench said in the order. (ANI)

