New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on medical grounds till December 20. He is serving 10 years sentence in the Unnao Rape victim's father's custodial death case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri granted interim suspension of sentence to Kuldeep Singh Sengar on medical grounds.

Sengar had approached the High Court seeking interim suspension of sentence on medical grounds.

Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal submitted that Sengar was earlier granted an interim suspension of sentence on medical grounds by the High Court in the POCSO case for two weeks. He is serving a life sentence in the POCSO case.

He could not come out of jail as there was no suspension of sentence order in the custodial death case, Advocate Singhal submitted.

On December 5, the Delhi High Court had granted two weeks' interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar on medical grounds. He is serving a life sentence in the POCSO case. He was convicted in the Unnao Rape case in 2018.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma granted two weeks interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar for treatment. He sought suspension of sentence for 30 days for treatment.

The HC had directed that he shall be admitted to AIIMS New Delhi and undergo the medical valuation and the medical Superintendent will facilitate his admission.

The HC had also said that after valuation by the medical board, the Medical Superintendent would suggest to the court whether his treatment is possible at AIIMS.

It is claimed that he is suffering from Diabetes, cataracts, retinal issues and other ailments.

The High Court said that Sengar would be admitted to the hospital for at least 2-pocso3 days. After discharge from the hospital, he will stay at a known location and shall remain in touch with the investigation officer.

The High Court also said that he should not leave Delhi.

The bench said that after his medical valuation status report will be filed on the next date. The Medical Superintendent will suggest whether the sought treatment is possible at AIIMS or not.

Senior advocate N Hariharan submitted that Sengar has a retina problem and he wants to undergo treatment at Shankar Netralay, Chennai.

On the other hand, advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared for the rape survivor and opposed the bail application. He submitted that earlier medical reports had not suggested that the treatment sought is not possible at AIIMS.

It was also submitted that if the accused released on interim bail it can cause threat to the victim who has been provided security.

After considering the submissions, the High court granted interim bail and listed the matter on December 20 for hearing. (ANI)

