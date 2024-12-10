Shimla, December 10: A private bus with over 30 passengers on board fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring 15 others, police said.

The bus driver among three died when the bus, on its way to Kullu's Anni from Karsog, fell into a gorge near Shakdler village, they said. The police and locals immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operations. Two Dead, One Injured After Car Collides with Hill in Shimla.

Kullu Road Accident Videos

#WATCH : A Tragic road accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh The bus that fell into the ditch flew into pieces Driver dies, 25 to 30 passengers injured in accident #KULLU #BusAccident #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/ho22VtGODJ — Ravi Pandey🇮🇳 (@ravipandey2643) December 10, 2024

Of the 15 injured, 10 in critical condition were rushed to IGMC Shimla while the others were sent to Rampur hospital, according to officials. The bus was torn into pieces due to the accident and its parts were scattered everywhere. Further details are awaited.