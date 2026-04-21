New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in favour of actor Allu Arjun, restraining multiple entities from unauthorised use and commercial exploitation of his personality rights, including his name, image, voice, likeness and distinctive attributes, across physical and digital platforms.

Passing detailed directions, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela held that the material placed on record clearly establishes a strong prima facie case in favour of the actor.

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The Court observed that the balance of convenience lies with the plaintiff and that irreparable harm would be caused if immediate protection were not granted.

Accordingly, defendants were restrained from using or misappropriating Allu Arjun's identity or any attributes uniquely associated with him for commercial or personal gain, including through emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, deepfakes and voice cloning.

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The Court further prohibited the defendants from violating the actor's moral rights by exploiting his performances using technological tools, and from selling or advertising any goods or services under his name or registered trademarks. This includes merchandise such as clothing, posters, mugs and digital content that leverage his persona without authorisation.

Significantly, the Court directed certain intermediaries to remove all infringing links and websites identified by the plaintiff within 72 hours, while permitting the actor to notify additional infringing content in future. Upon such intimation, intermediaries have been directed to promptly block access to such material.

The Court also granted liberty to the plaintiff to implead newly discovered infringers and seek an extension of the injunction against them.

The Court noted that the actor has demonstrated extensive goodwill and reputation built over decades, supported by documentary evidence of his career, awards, endorsements and trademark registrations. It was observed that his name, likeness, voice, gestures and other personality traits are distinctive identifiers exclusively associated with him and are entitled to legal protection.

The matter was heard on a plea filed by Allu Arjun seeking protection of his personality rights against unauthorised commercial exploitation, including AI-generated content and online merchandise. At the outset, the Court had also raised questions regarding territorial jurisdiction, noting the actor's connection to Telangana. In response, counsel for the actor argued that the alleged violations occur across digital platforms nationwide, justifying the Court's jurisdiction.

Senior Advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for the actor, highlighted the growing misuse of celebrity identities through technology, including applications enabling interaction with AI-generated versions of the actor. She termed the situation "truly frightening" and emphasised the urgent need for judicial intervention.

Meanwhile, counsel for intermediaries opposed the grant of a global injunction, pointing out that related issues are pending before a Division Bench. Taking note of the submissions, the Court confined its directions to specific infringing content while indicating that appropriate orders would follow.

The High Court has now issued summons in the suit and listed the matter before the Joint Registrar for completion of pleadings, while the case will be taken up next before the Court on September 24, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)