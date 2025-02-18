New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has reprimanded the Delhi Police for their "callous attitude" in conducting an investigation and has ordered an enquiry against the Investigation Officer (IO) by the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

During the course of hearing of the petition seeking quashing of FIR on merits, the bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora last week observed that a "callous attitude" had been taken by the IO concerned of PS Amar Colony in the investigation as the same had been pending for many years.

Advocate Ujwal Ghai, appearing for the Petitioner, highlighted to the court that the Delhi Police have not completed the investigation for the past nine years, which has led to the petitioner's ignominy.

He further submitted that now the cognizance is time-barred in terms of Section 468 Cr.P.C. and he accordingly prayed for the quashing of FIR.

In furtherance, the court even directed the ACP concerned of Delhi Police to initiate an inquiry against the IO concerned, who has been in charge of the investigation and also asked for a stepwise timeline of the investigation and further directed the ACP concerned to file a status report within a period of one-week matter is now fixed for February 24. (ANI)

