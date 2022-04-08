New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has refused to quash an FIR for alleged rape in spite of an 'NOC' from the victim, ruling rape is an offence against society and the charges can't be treated in a casual manner and mitigated on the basis of a compromise.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said the fact that the complainant turned hostile does not waive the offence of rape which is “heinous” and destroys the victim's personality and scars her psyche.

“But by simply entering into a compromise, charges cannot be said to have been mitigated or that the allegations levelled by the respondent No. 2 (complainant) regarding the alleged offence lost its gravity by any means. Act of rape is not an act against individual but this is an offence against the society,” the court said in its recent order.

“The criminal proceedings emanating from FIR No. 1199/2021 registered at Police Station Mahendra Park, with the allegations of rape cannot be quashed in exercise of powers vested in this Court under Section 482 CrPC. on the basis of NOC given by the complainant and the fact that she has turned hostile does not waive off the offence as alleged by the complainant against the petitioner,” said the court as it dismissed the petition by the accused for quashing the FIR.

The court recorded that the Supreme Court has, time and again, directed that the high court should not exercise its jurisdiction under Section 482 CrPC to quash an offence of rape on the ground that the parties have entered into a compromise.

Section 482 CrPC says: Saving of inherent powers of High Court. Nothing in this Code shall be deemed to limit or affect the inherent powers of the High Court to make such orders as may be necessary to give effect to any order under this Code, or to prevent abuse of the process of any Court or otherwise to secure the ends of justice.

“The offence of rape not only destroys the personality of the victim but it also scars the mental psyche of the victim which remain embedded on the mind of the victim for years together. The charges of rape are of grave concern and cannot be treated in a casual manner,” the court observed.

It recorded that in September 2021, the petitioner had come to the house of the complainant when disputes arose between them and subsequently an FIR for the alleged offence of rape was registered.

The counsel for the petitioner and the complainant submitted the complainant has turned hostile and does not want to pursue the FIR and has stated that physical relations established between them were consensual.

It was submitted that the complainant has no grievance against the petitioner, and she has given a no-objection certificate stating that she does not want to pursue the matter against the petitioner and therefore no useful purpose would be served by continuing with the present case.

The State opposed the quashing of FIR and argued that the offence of rape is against the society and the offender cannot be allowed to be let off on the excuse of an NOC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)