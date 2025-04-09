New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on multiple petitions challenging the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2025 results. Meanwhile, hearings for pleas concerning the CLAT PG 2025 results are scheduled for April 21.

A Division Bench, consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, completed proceedings after extensive arguments from both petitioners and representatives of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), the body responsible for organizing the national law entrance exam.

The bench previously stated that the Consortium of NLUs should ensure more qualified paper setters in the future to prevent similar errors in the examination.

Acknowledging the urgency of the matter, the court emphasized that resolving challenges to the UG admissions swiftly is essential for ensuring timely result declarations. The bench also expressed its intention to deliver decisions on the undergraduate admission-related petitions before the court recess.

Furthermore, the judges noted that prolonged ambiguity regarding results could adversely impact applicants, highlighting the need to address undergraduate admission concerns separately from those related to postgraduate programs.

During the hearings, Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing on behalf of the Consortium of NLUs, presented arguments related to disputed questions in the CLAT UG 2025 examination.

At present, the Division Bench is reviewing multiple petitions contesting the legitimacy of the CLAT 2025 results.

The Consortium's legal representatives have previously acknowledged both undergraduate and postgraduate admission petitions, responded to the court's notice, and assured the submission of a detailed summary outlining disputed questions and relevant legal precedents.

One petitioner contended that despite distinctions between UG and PG examinations, both should be examined collectively, particularly given shared concerns such as the high registration fees for CLAT, which raise questions regarding their justification.

These legal challenges were initially filed across various High Courts nationwide. However, following a petition by the Consortium, the Supreme Court directed that all cases be transferred to the Delhi High Court to maintain consistency in rulings and streamline judicial review.

The Delhi High Court has earlier appointed a nodal officer to oversee the matter and instructed the registry to consolidate cases received from different High Courts.

The CLAT 2025 examination, held last December, serves as the primary pathway for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate law programs at India's premier National Law Universities. Several petitions challenging its results allege errors in exam questions, leading to legal scrutiny over issues of fairness and transparency. (ANI)

