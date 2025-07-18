New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought details from Hindu College in the capital on seats under extra curricular activities or sports quotas for its academic year 2025-26.

Justice Vikas Mahajan directed the college administration to reserve a seat under the quota for 2025-26 while it deicides a plea seeking its allocation to a lawn tennis player.

Also Read | Ministry of Finance Offering Financial Aid of INR 46,715 to Every Citizen of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

The petitioner, Rawat, has challenged the non-implementation of 5 per cent extra curricular activities (ECA)/ sports quota by the college for under graduate admissions, as mandated by Delhi University.

Advocate Jeetender Gupta, the counsel for the petitioner who claims to be a gold medallist at CBSE nationals, said the stipulation in the brochure on sports quota was not being followed by the college.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Tanks 501 Points, Nifty Closes Below 25,000 on Selling in Bank Stocks, Foreign Fund Outflows.

He said based on the number of seats available at the college, it required to reserve at least 47 seats for the ECA/sports quota.

However, only 20 seats (10 for ECA and sports quota each) were reserved by the college, he argued.

Further, in sports quota, the reservation is only for three sports namely, basketball, cricket and football, Gupta added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)