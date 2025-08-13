New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting the lack and poor maintenance of sanitary pad vending machines in the city's metro network.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the matter concerns the fundamental rights of women commuters using the Delhi Metro.

The court noted that the absence of sanitary pad vending machines in station toilets causes considerable inconvenience to passengers.

The bench directed DMRC to submit details of the total number of vending machines and disposal units installed across metro stations, along with the number currently in working condition.

DMRC has also been instructed to conduct a survey and file a report before the next hearing on September 24.

During the proceedings, the court pointedly asked DMRC's counsel about the figures cited in the petition--out of 286 metro stations, only 14 reportedly have vending machines, and merely 5-6 of these are functional. "How is it that your instructions are that you don't know?" the bench remarked.

The PIL was filed by advocate Nikhil Goyal, appearing in person, seeking urgent judicial intervention to address the issue.

The petitioner stated that the litigation was being pursued solely in the public interest, with no personal or financial stake in its outcome.

According to the petition, over 30-35 lakh women use the Delhi Metro daily, yet access to sanitary pads within stations remains severely inadequate. The few machines in place are largely operational due to the efforts of NGOs rather than DMRC itself.

The lack of functional facilities, the petitioner argued, violates women's dignity and undermines their health and equality, infringing upon their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution.

The petition urges the court to direct DMRC to ensure the installation, proper maintenance, and accessibility of sanitary pad vending machines and disposal units at all metro stations, along with an effective grievance redressal mechanism for commuters. (ANI)

