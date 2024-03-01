New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the opening of Liquor Vend in the Janakpuri area of Delhi on a plea moved by the Residential Welfare Association of B2C Block Janakpuri.

The RWA plea stated that numerous residents of the area have approached the concerned office of the Government of NCT Delhi's Department of Excise and DTTDC (Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd) requesting them not to further proceed with the appropriate permissions and approvals as the proposed liquor vend is neither as per the criteria and rules prescribed under Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2021, nor in consonance with the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021.

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted the submissions, decided to stay the opening of the said liquor vend and listed the matter for a detailed hearing on March 27, 2024. Meanwhile, the court has sought responses from all the respondents in the matter.

Advocate Ujwal Ghai appeared for the petitioner RWA and submitted that the safety of general residents and especially the fact that the said proposed liquor vend would be very near to Bharati College which is affiliated to the University of Delhi wherein approx. 4000 girl students are enrolled in various courses which may also be safety concern of those female students.

Along with Advocate Ujwal Ghai, Shivek Rai Kapoor, Arpit Sharma and Sanchit Saini advocates also appeared for the Petitioner Resident Welfare Association.

The plea further stated that the Principal of the Bharati College, Janakpuri, University of Delhi, after taking into consideration the gravity of the situation, also issued a letter dated 15.02.2024 to The Commissioner (Excise), Excise, Entertainment and Luxury Tax Department, The Chief Manager (IMFL), DSIIDC and the Deputy

Commissioner of Police, West District, is requesting that to cancel the license of the new liquor shop taking into consideration the safety and security of 4000 female students who regularly come to the college for studying and the girl students staying in the college hostel as the same will increase the incidents of eve-teasing.

The approval granted by the respondents for opening the proposed liquor vend is not in consonance with the Rule 51 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 as the proposed site is located within the ambit of 100 meters of Bharati College (a women college affiliated University of Delhi) which is itself a gross violation of the prescribed above stated rules, stated the plea.

The plea further sought direction to quash the L-6 liquor license and other approvals granted by Govt. of NCT of Delhi and for opening and operating liquor vend at Shop in Janakpuri, Delhi (ANI)

