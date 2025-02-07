New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Delhi High court has upheld a life sentence awarded to three persons convicted for murdering a woman by stabbing while committing dacoity in her house in July 2012 in the Rohini area.

They were awarded and directed to undergo consecutive sentences for different offences of dacoity, trespass, etc.

However the High Court has modified their sentences upto the extent that all sentence shall run concurrently.

Division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma upheld the judgement of conviction. However the sentences are modified to the extend that they shall run concurrently, not consecutively.

This judgement has been passed on appeals filed by Rajesh alias Tinku, Ravinder alias Tunda and Rusy alias Surender against the judgement and order of sentence.

The division bench said, "The present appeals against the judgment of conviction of April 24, 2018 is dismissed and the same is upheld. In so far as the order on sentence of May 3, 2018 is concerned, the same is modified to the extent that the sentences shall run concurrently."

"Learned Trial Court in the order on sentence has duly noted that the present Appellants belong to poor families and were sole bread earners in their families. Thus, this Court is of the considered opinion that the sentences awarded to the Appellants shall run concurrently and not consecutively," High court held in judgement of February 6.

The three appellants had challenged the judgment of conviction dated April 24, 2018 and order on sentence dated May 03, 2018 passed by the Rohini Courts, Delhi convicting them for the offences of Murder, trespass, murder during dacoity etc under Sections 302, 460, 396, 457, 34 of IPC, registered at Police Station South Rohini.

The trial court had passed an order of conviction and order on sentenced the Appellants namely, Rusy, Tinku and Tunda were convicted for the offences punishable under Sections 302/34 and Section 460 of the IPC.

Whereas another co-accused person named, Mahesh alias Chikna was acquitted for the offences punishable under Sections 302, 457, 460, 395, 396, 34 of the IPC.

The Appellants were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each and in default of payment of fine, for the offence punishable under Sections 302/34 of the IPC.

The Appellants were also sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 10 years along with a fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence punishable under Section 460 of the IPC.

On July 24, 2012, in the night Delhi police recieved a call related to murder in dacoity after trespass in house in Rohini. The mother of complainant was stabbed to death by one of the appellant. (ANI)

