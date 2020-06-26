New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for COVID-19, the Office of Delhi Health Minister informed on Friday.

"Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital today," said Office of Delhi Health Minister.

Also Read | Yusuf Memon, 1993 Mumbai Blast Convict And Brother of Tiger Memon, Dies in Nashik Prison, Cause of Death to be Ascertained.

Earlier on Sunday, Jain's condition improved, following the plasma therapy that was administered to him in a bid to treat coronavirus.

Last week, Jain's condition deteriorated and he was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain Tests Negative For COVID-19; Delhi Minister to be Discharged From Hospital Today.

He was admitted to a hospital in northeast Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and high fever. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)