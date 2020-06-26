New Delhi, June 26: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. Satyendar Jain will be discharged from hospital in the evening. The Delhi minister was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at national capital’s Max hospital. He was shifted to a general ward on June 22 after his condition improved. Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Reach 73,780 After 3,390 More People Test Positive For COVID-19, Death Toll Mounts to 2,429.

Jain was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, after his sample was taken for the second time. He was then taken to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital as he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. After his condition deteriorated, the Delhi minister was taken to Max Hospital, where he will be administered Plasma therapy for COVID-19. Coronavirus Patients Need Not Visit Government-Run COVID Care Facilities, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Withdraws Order After AAP's Protest.

Tweet by ANI:

After Jain was admitted to hospital for COVID-19 treatment, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the Health Ministry as Health Minister. Before tested positive for COVID-19, Jain also attended a meeting with by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and CM Arvind Kejriwal According to reports, four MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party, including Jain, have tested positive for the virus so far.

