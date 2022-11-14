New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Income Tax Department raided Dhingra Properties in Delhi on Monday and seized Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash, sources said.

The raid was conducted at Dhingra Properties in Greater Kailash-2, Delhi.

During the course of the search operation, a large number of incriminating pieces of evidence, in the form of hard copy documents and digital data have been found and seized by the department.

As per sources, a racket was running a '2 Ka 3' scheme in Delhi-NCR, where the minimum investment was of Rs 1 crore. Dhingra Properties was the key conspirator who was involved in running the racket and luring the investors to invest Rs one crore and get Rs 1.5 crore.

The Director and officials of the company were unable to explain the source of cash.

The officials of the company said the tax department looked at the account books, sales bills and other documents as part of the searches conducted to probe alleged tax evasion.

In a joint Noida Police SOG team operation, the IT sleuths went to Dhingra Properties pretending to be a broker. After the recce of two days, they struck today and recovered cash of Rs one crore.

This is the fourth such search in this case, and so far Rs 2.58 crores have been seized. Earlier, the IT team raided a broker in Karol Bagh and seized Rs 90 lakhs. Searches were also conducted in Lucknow and Noida.

So far, the department has been able to find a money trail of more than Rs 100 crore. Sources close to the IT department told ANI that other companies linked to Dhingra Properties are also on the radar.

Earlier on November 10, Noida Police arrested nine people from Noida in connection to the case. (ANI)

