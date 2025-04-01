By Amrit Prakash

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): In a historic display of inter-faith harmony, the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) organised a Multifaith Sadbhawna Eid event at the revered Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan.

Esteemed spiritual leaders from the Sikh, Christian, Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist communities came together to extend messages of love, peace, and unity to the Muslim community.

The event celebrated the invaluable contributions of the Muslim community to India's remarkable development and saluted the spirit of patriotism and nationalism that unites every Indian. IMF's Sadbhavana (Celebrating Oneness) mission, aimed at spreading brotherhood, peace, and harmony, was strongly highlighted during the occasion, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

Prof. Himani Sood, Co-Founder of IMF, speaking to ANI, expressed her joy over the event. "Beautifully said Sadbhavna Eid, today Indian minority federation with all its religious colours, that is, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, Parsi got together and celebrated EID milan in Hazrat Nizamuddin; it was a wonderful moment where all of us got together to pray for the country, to pray for our honorable Prime Minister, to pray for viksit Bharat. We all pledged that we will be together, we will be the nation number one on the world map in the coming days," she said.

"Today, everyone gathered together to pray for the country and a developed India, and today there was a very positive atmosphere. All brothers and sisters also discussed the Waqf Bill, and I felt very happy to hear this. It shows the vibrancy of our democracy and the inclusive approach of our government. I also learned that the people of Hazrat Nizamuddin were consulted regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. From today's discussions, it was concluded that the Waqf Bill is a very necessary, relevant, and just bill, and it will play a significant role in bringing transparency in the country," Himani Sood added.

She further added, "Today, from this shrine, we want to send a message across the world on Eid that India is united, and the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is a reality, and it is a very strong reality."

Syed Farid Ahmed Nizami, Sajjadanashin (spiritual head) of the Dargah, said while speaking to ANI: "It is a very joyful occasion, a great opportunity as Eid ul-Fitr is a very blessed day. The Indian Minority Federation is participating for the first time, although they had organised a Ramzan Iftar earlier where countless people were fed at the shrine on their behalf. This time, they have come here for Eid Milan, to meet and greet people. There is a very happy atmosphere, and people are also very pleased. I pray to Allah that He grants long life to all these people and success in their efforts to spread the message of love, peace, and brotherhood throughout the country. May Allah grant them success in this mission."

"Look, the Sufi shrines in India, the Sufi tradition in India, and the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in Delhi are all witnesses to peace and tranquility, embodying the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (a fusion of Hindu-Muslim culture). People from every community and religion have been connected to these shrines for centuries. This is the beauty of these shrines, that everyone is embraced here, whether Hindu, Muslim, Jain, Sikh, Christian, or Jew," he added.

Syed Farid Ahmed Nizami spoke on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and termed it "controversial." He stated that he had a meeting with the Ministry of Minority Affairs and raised his concerns to him. Nizami stated that the minister assured to address all the concerns.

"Look, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has become a controversial issue in India. We had a meeting with the Minister of Minority Affairs, and we raised some objections, especially concerning the Waqf by User issue. As a lawyer, I understand the intricacies of this bill and the issue regarding Waqf by User. We had some concerns, and the minister listened to us carefully and assured us that they would look into the matter. However, I am not aware of the amendments made in the bill and to what extent these issues have been addressed," he said.

The event underscored the timeless Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, reflecting the rich history of peaceful coexistence at the Hazrat Nizamuddin shrine, where people from all religions have gathered from centuries, further cementing India's tradition of unity in diversity. (ANI)

