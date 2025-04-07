New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Delhi IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh during a review meeting of the IT department on Monday called for the Delhi Government web portal to provide seamless access to public services.

While reviewing the proposed advanced version of the Delhi Government web portal, Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized, "To ensure ease of navigation for citizens, public services should be prominently accessible from a separate tab on the homepage of the Delhi Government portal. Essential services such as government e-services, Water, Sewerage, Health, PWD and other public welfare related services are to be displayed upfront, making them more user-friendly and accessible."

The Delhi Minister highlighted the need for timely updates across all department websites and emphasized that each department carries out regular updates through their respective Heads of Departments (HODs).

While reviewing the proposed website update, Pankaj Kumar stressed the importance of making the website citizen-friendly, informative, and seamless. He underlined the need for a clean and accessible design, quick loading times, and a powerful search function to improve usability.

The upcoming Delhi Government portal will cater to more than 100 departments, featuring dynamic content, language support, and compatibility with all major browsers. Security, speed, and ease of use are central to the development process. The portal is being developed using open-source Drupal technology and will be hosted on scalable cloud infrastructure, ensuring high availability and resilience.

The Delhi IT minister also posted on X about the meeting and said, "Today held a meeting with officials of Information Technology (I.T) Department at Delhi Secretariat. During the meeting, a detailed power point presentation was made by the Department, wherein the ongoing technological initiatives, digital platforms and future plans were discussed. The main objective of this meeting was to make government services more effective through information technology. The work being done by the IT department is definitely an important step towards Digital Delhi." (ANI)

