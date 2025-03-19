New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Three people were arrested and juvenile apprehended for allegedly posting photos and videos on social media brandishing weapons, the Delhi Police said.

The action was taken as part of a special drive by the southeast district police to identify and take action against offenders who glorify weapons on social media, they said.

Two country-made pistols along with three live cartridges and a knife were recovered during the operation, they said.

On March 17, Govindpuri resident Aryan (19) and a juvenile were held for posting videos with illegal weapons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

While Aryan was arrested from Kalkaji Park with a country-made pistol and two live rounds, the juvenile was detained from Govindpuri with a knife, he said.

Simultaneously, a team from Jamia Nagar Police Station arrested Hasanullah Khan (19) and Shehroz Khan (22), both residents of Zakir Nagar. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from their possession and FIRs were registered against them, he said.

During interrogation, Aryan revealed that he is associated with the Niranjan Valmiki gang, operating in the Govindpuri area, the DCP said.

Aryan admitted that he brandished illegal weapons on social media to instill fear among locals and rival groups. The juvenile also confessed to similar motives, aiming to project gang dominance, he said.

"Further investigations are underway to trace the source of the weapons and identify other associates involved in such activities," said the DCP.

