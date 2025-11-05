New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Lawyers at Delhi's District Courts have resolved to abstain from work on Thursday. All Delhi Bar Associations have called for a strike in protest of the arrest of a lawyer by the Haryana police.

As per the coordination committee, Advocate Vikram Singh has been arrested in a murder case. He was representing an accused in the said murder case. An FIR was registered in January 2024. He has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Gurugram Police on the disclosure statement.

The committee has said that it views this incident as a direct and deliberate attack on the independence of the legal profession and an attempt to intimidate and silence advocates from discharging their professional duties without fear.

"Such conduct by the police authorities not only undermines the rule of law but also shakes the confidence of the legal fraternity at large," a circular issued by the committee read.

The Committee has stated that it strongly condemns the aforementioned action and stands in complete solidarity with Vikram Singh, demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the implication and all proceedings against him.

The Committee has unanimously resolved to observe a complete strike on Thursday, November 6.

It has requested all bar associations to ensure complete participation and to refrain from court work.

Advocate Tarun Rana, convenor of the Coordination Committee, said that there will be a strike tomorrow against the arbitrary action of the police and the false implication of an advocate who is representing the accused in a murder case. (ANI)

