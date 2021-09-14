New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday approved the relocation of slum dwellers of three JJ clusters to the built-up EWS flats under PM Aawas Yojna (PMAY), Urban.

The Lt Governor (LG) today chaired the meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials.

Among the key proposals approved by Baijal include the relocation of the slum dwellers of three JJ clusters -- GP Block, Pitampura, Kohat Enclave, Pitampura and Golden Park to the built-up EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats under PM Aawas Yojna (PMAY), Urban.

Permission for allotment of EWS houses constructed at A-14, Kalkaji Extension to the eligible JJ dwellers of Bhoomiheen Camp, Kalkaji Extension under in-situ Rehabilitation Project was also approved.

Delhi government will now set up an international sports complex in Sector-19 (I), Dwarka.

Further, the inclusion of multi-storied flats along Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pt. Pant Marg, near GPO New Delhi under Redevelopment area in Zonal Development Plan (ZDP) for construction of multi-storied flats for Lok Sabha MPs has been approved by Baijal in the meeting.

LG approved "Policy and Procedure" for permission and regularization of Additions/ Alterations of DDA flats. Modification in MPD-2021 to "Additional Development Control" norms for areas notified under Land Policy has been approved.

Notably, LG also gave a nod to the proposal for change of land use of the land allotted to Ministry of Home Affairs for facilitating the construction of Transit Camp for CRPF near New Delhi Railway Station.

LG also gave his permission for change of land use of the land at Idgah Road for construction of multilevel car parking. (ANI)

