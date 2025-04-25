New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): In a clear message to Government servants that negligence in their duties will not be tolerated, Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the suspension of an Executive Engineer (Civil), PWD, with immediate effect, according to a press statement from the Delhi LG Office.

Ramashish, Ex. Engineer (Civil) was placed under suspension for negligence of duty towards the maintenance and cleanliness of the drain.

On 21.03.25, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, alongwith MLA Ravi Negi, visited a site behind Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya adjacent to NH-24 to review the work and to inspect status of road and drains. During their visit, the poor condition of the drain was noticed, and it was found to be full of silt and encroachment.

After the visit, the Minister of PWD recommended disciplinary proceedings and the suspension of Ramashish, EE (Civil), PWD.

Since the formation of the new Government, LG Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta and Ministers of GNCTD are regularly inspecting the poor condition of roads, drains and garbage dumps in the city and taking necessary steps for their improvement.

Saxena also recommended to extend suspension of Vinay Chaudhary, EE, PWD for further 180 days. Chaudhary was placed under suspension by the LG in the matter of irregularities in the construction of 6, Flagstaff Road. (ANI)

