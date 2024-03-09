New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena continuing his campaign to tackle the civic mess in different parts of the city, took to social media sharing pictures of filth, squalor, damaged drains and roads in slum clusters of Tehkhand and Okhla on Saturday.

Posting on X pictures captured during his Friday visit to Golkuan in Tehkhand and Sanjay Colony in Okhla, both slum dwellings in southeast Delhi, Saxena requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take cognisance of it.

This was the LG's fourth visit to underdeveloped areas like unauthorised colonies and slum clusters in the city in recent days. Previously, he visited Kirari, Burari, Sangam Vihar and shared similar pictures and issuing directions for action by the concerned departments.

Saxena in a series of posts on X expressed concern that thousands of people were living in these areas with heaps of garbage, overflowing, smelly drains, facing diseases, alleging "inaction and insensitivity" of those concerned for taking corrective steps.

"Complaints of lack of public facilities are being regularly received from each part of Delhi. In this connection, visited Golkuan Tehkhand JJ Cluster and Sanjay Colony, Okhla yesterday and witnessed the ground reality. Nothing could be a bigger example of inaction and insensitivity than this," he posted on X.

He stated in another post with more pictures ".....its shameful that our citizen are facing such plight due to years of neglect."

The LG pointed that as per news reports Rs 500 crores were spent on development of these settlements.

He directed the agencies concerned Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) among others to immediately ensure sanitation in the settlements and provide necessary facilities there.

"....its requested to the Chief Minister to take cognizance of this serious issue," he said in another post tagging him with more photos of the visited areas.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP government or the Chief Minister's office over the LG's posts.

Earlier, Chief Minister Kejriwal reacting to the LG's visit of Sangam Vihar, thanked him saying he was doing what opposition party was supposed to do and ordered Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to address the shortcomings within a week and submit daily action taken reports.

Teams of senior IAS officers were deputed by the chief secretary to ensure proper redressal of the civic infra related issues raised by the LG.

