New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the DDA to extend the single-window special camps for PM-UDAY until March 2025, after around 20,000 people visited the camp over eight days, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held these camps every weekend from November 30 to December 29 at 10 processing centres in unauthorised colonies.

A total of 19,313 applicants attended, of which 3,599 were new, the statement said.

During these eight days, 1,152 conveyance deeds/authorisation slips were issued, and 283 properties were registered by the sub-registrars, providing final ownership rights to the property holders, the statement added.

Saxena, who had consistently reviewed the progress of Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), had flagged red tape, inaccessibility, harassment of beneficiaries through multiple office visits, and intransigence on the part of the Delhi government's Revenue Department as major hurdles in the successful rollout of the scheme.

Accordingly, in the last meeting to review the program in November, the LG had directed the DDA to hold special camps in the unauthorised colonies themselves, going directly to people's doorsteps to ensure their proactive participation, the statement said.

