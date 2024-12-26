Surguja, December 26: In a shocking incident, a woman axed her husband to death following a heated argument over their inability to conceive a child in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district. The 28-year-old man, Baliram Manjhi, had allegedly threatened his wife, Naihaaro, with remarriage if she failed to bear him a child. This argument escalated into violence when Naihaaro, unable to endure the abuse, grabbed an axe and attacked him. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the wife, who fled the scene after the gruesome act.

According to the Times of India report, the case came to light when Baliram Manjhi's relative visited his house on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, the relative discovered Manjhi's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood, with his wife, Naihaaro, missing. Shocked by the gruesome scene, the relative immediately informed the local police, who arrived at the spot and began their investigation. The police later seized the weapon used in the crime, a bloodstained axe, from the house. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Desperate to Have Child, Man Swallows Live Chick in Occult Ritual in Ambikapur; Chokes to Death.

The incident unfolded after the couple had been drinking together when the argument over their inability to conceive turned violent. Neighbours revealed that the couple had been having frequent disputes over the issue, with Manjhi often blaming his wife for their childlessness. On the fateful night, he reportedly threatened to marry another woman if she couldn't bear him a child, which triggered Naihaaro's violent reaction. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Accusing Wife, In-Laws of Forcing Him To Convert; 4 People Arrested.

After committing the crime, Naihaaro fled the scene before dawn, leaving her husband’s body behind. Police have seized the weapon used in the murder and are conducting a thorough search to arrest the woman. Surguja Additional SP Amolak Singh Dhillon confirmed that they were actively investigating the case and had filed an FIR against Naihaaro for the brutal act.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

