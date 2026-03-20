New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday offered a 'Chadar' at the Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki dargah in Mehrauli on the occasion of 'Phool Walon Ki Sair', which is an annual celebration held by the flower sellers in the national capital.

On this occasion, the Delhi LG prayed for peace in the country and the well-being of all. He said that the 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' celebrations were a confluence of India's composite culture.

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"Today, on the occasion of the Flower Procession, I had the opportunity to offer a floral sheet at the dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki Sahib in Mehrauli. During this time, everyone prayed for the glory of Hindustan, peace in the country, and the well-being of all. This festival, celebrated at Yogmaya Temple and the dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki, is a magnificent confluence of India's composite culture. The centuries-old tradition of the 'Phool Walon Ki Sair,' a symbol of mutual harmony, is still being carried forward today with full passion," LG Sandhu posted on X.

On March 15, the newly appointed Delhi LG arrived in Amritsar to offer prayers and seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple. On a visit to his hometown, Amritsar, thousands thronged the Airport to welcome LG Sandhu, where he was also given a formal Guard of Honour.

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Speaking to reporters, Sandhu said, "I have come to offer prayers at Darbar Sahib and seek blessings."

He also stated, "I was also given the responsibility of Delhi a few days ago. I sought blessings to work with determination. There are many challenges, but we will turn them into opportunities."

During his visit, he also proceeded to Teja Singh Samundri Hall. Upon Sandhu's arrival at Samundri Hall, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) representatives welcomed and felicitated him.

Sandhu took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on March 11 at a swearing-in ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. He replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

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