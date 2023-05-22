New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Taking to Twitter, President Murmu said, "Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor of Delhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Last week, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco on Thursday presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.

Apart from Eric Garcetti, Qatar's Ambassador to India Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir and Monaco's Ambassador Didier Gamerdinger, Monaco presented their credentials to the President.

Garcetti, former mayor of Los Angeles, was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India in March this year. Earlier, the Senate confirmed his appointment as the next US ambassador to India.

On Garcetti's arrival in India, Indian Embassy in the US tweeted, "Namaste, Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti! We're thrilled to welcome you to #IncredibleIndia and work with you to build even stronger ties between our two great nations."

The US Embassy in India had been without an ambassador since January 2021, which is the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations that the post remained vacant.

Kenneth Juster had stepped down after the change of government in the United States. (ANI)

