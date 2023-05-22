Hyderabad, May 22: In a distressing incident, a stray dog unleashed chaos and fear in Anepur village, located in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district. The dog went on a biting spree on Sunday morning, attacking as many as 14 individuals. Despite the incidents, the authorities have not yet been able to capture the animal. The sudden incident of a dog attack has left the villagers alarmed and anxious. Efforts are underway to apprehend the dog and ensure the safety of the community.

According to a report published by the Times of India, of those bitten, including children and senior citizens, were promptly taken to Mahabubabad government hospital for treatment. According to Dr. B Srinivas Rao, the hospital superintendent, five individuals are currently admitted, while the remaining injured have been discharged after receiving rabies vaccines. Amazon Delivery Agent Jumps off Third Floor of Building To Escape Attack by Customer’s Labrador Dog in Hyderabad, Second Such Incident in Four Months.

The traumatic incident has left the villagers reluctant to let their children play outside their homes. In response to the incident, the concerned and panicked villagers reached out to the elected representative of the gram panchayat for assistance. Regrettably, no response has been received from them. Dog Attack in Telangana: Eight-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Hanamkonda District.

In another incident, a delivery agent was injured after he jumped off the third floor of a building in Hyderabad to save himself from the pet dog of the customer. The incident occurred in the Panchavati Colony of Manikonda on Sunday. On May 19, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Telangana. The incident occurred near Kazipet railway quarters in the Hanamkonda district. A pack of stray dogs pounced on the boy, who was sleeping alone under a tree. The hapless boy could not escape and died on the spot.

